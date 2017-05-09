Fayose Lauds Wike’s Project Execution – CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has lauded Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for executing pro-people projects relevant to the living condition of the people. Speaking in Port Harcourt after he accompanied Governor Wike on project inspection, …
