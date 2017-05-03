Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fayose rules out senatorial ambition in 2019, says “I won’t contest again” – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Fayose rules out senatorial ambition in 2019, says “I won't contest again”
Daily Post Nigeria
Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, says he is not eyeing either Vice Presidential or senatorial position in 2019, adding that he will never seek any elective position again. The Governor said his main preoccupation after his exit in 2018 is to

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.