Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fayose’s Journey in Futility – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Fayose's Journey in Futility
THISDAY Newspapers
Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has declared his intention to seek an extension of his tenure beyond 2018. In view of the plethora of authorities which render such adventure a waste of resources, Davidson Iriekpen asks why the governor wants to …
Fayose 'Buhari, resign now! You're unfit to lead,' Governor tells PresidentPulse Nigeria
Fayose Is Desperate For Publicity – Garba ShehuCHANNELS TELEVISION

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.