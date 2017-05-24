Fayose’s probe of Fayemi is an attempt to ridicule President Buhari – Bamidele Faparusi

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) and a governorship aspirant, Hon Bamidele Faparusi, has described the newly constituted judicial panel set up by Governor Fayose to try his predecessor as not only a predetermined and well orchestrated attempt to ridicule President Muhammadu Buhari, but targeted at smearing the personality of Dr Kayode Fayemi. Faparusi […]

Fayose’s probe of Fayemi is an attempt to ridicule President Buhari – Bamidele Faparusi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

