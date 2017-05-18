Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Faze finally opens up on The Feud between Blackface and 2Baba | Watch

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian artiste and former member of now defunct boy band Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzor Orji popularly known as Faze has finally made known his views on the current rift between the other two members of the band, Blackface and 2Baba. In a recent interview with Hip TV, The “Faze Alone” crooner explained that he has tried […]

The post Faze finally opens up on The Feud between Blackface and 2Baba | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.