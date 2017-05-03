FBI translator secretly married Islamic State leader – WCNC
|
WCNC
|
FBI translator secretly married Islamic State leader
WCNC
DETROIT — A former FBI translator working in Detroit secretly flew to Syria three years ago where she married an Islamic State terrorist leader she was supposed to be investigating. Daniela Greene, a hired linguist with top-secret security clearance …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!