Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FBI translator secretly married Islamic State leader – WCNC

Posted on May 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments


WCNC

FBI translator secretly married Islamic State leader
WCNC
DETROIT — A former FBI translator working in Detroit secretly flew to Syria three years ago where she married an Islamic State terrorist leader she was supposed to be investigating. Daniela Greene, a hired linguist with top-secret security clearance

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.