FBN chairman challenges entrepreneurs on competitiveness – Vanguard
|
FBN chairman challenges entrepreneurs on competitiveness
Vanguard
CHAIRMAN, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Ibikun Awosika has challenged entrepreneurs to invest in businesses that can be competitive both nationally and globally. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Awosika disclosed this during the company's …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!