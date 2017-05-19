FBN Holdings shareholders approve N7.18bn dividend for 2016 – Vanguard
FBN Holdings shareholders on Friday approved dividend of N7.18 billion declared by the company for the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2016. The shareholders gave the approval at the company's 5th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos.
FBN Holding Plc outlines robust 2017-2019 strategy at its 5th AGM
