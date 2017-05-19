Pages Navigation Menu

FBN Holdings shareholders approve N7.18bn dividend for 2016 – Vanguard

FBN Holdings shareholders approve N7.18bn dividend for 2016
FBN Holdings shareholders on Friday approved dividend of N7.18 billion declared by the company for the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2016. The shareholders gave the approval at the company's 5th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos.

