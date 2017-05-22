FBN Holdings shareholders approve N7.18bn dividend

FBN HOLDINGS shareholders on Friday approved dividend of N7.18 billion declared by the company for the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2016. The shareholders gave the approval at the company’s 5th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos. The dividend translated to 20k per share against N5.38 billion or 15k per share paid in the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

