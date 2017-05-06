FC Midtjylland stops Stephen Odey deal due to age falsification

The Nigeria Professional Football League top scorer, Stephen Odey is at the center on an alleged age falsification scandal which reports claim have already put paid to his ambition of joining Danish football team, FC Midtjylland. An exclusive report on AOIFootball.com stated that Odey’s planned move to FC Midtjylland has collapsed due to age falsification. …

