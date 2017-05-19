Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FCC may sue DSS over lopsided recruitment – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

FCC may sue DSS over lopsided recruitment
NAIJ.COM
A report by The Punch indicates that the FCC would soon sue the DSS over the secret police recent lopsided recruitment which favoured the north. According to the report, the FCC has directed the DSS to submit its nominal roll for scrutiny and also

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.