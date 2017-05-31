Pages Navigation Menu

FCT police nab 5 members of robbery syndicate

POLICE IN the Federal Capital Territory, FCT-Abuja, have arrested five suspected armed robbers terrorising Kabusa and environs. The robbers were arrested on 28 of this month at about 4pm at Kabusa. FCT Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Usen Omorodion in a statement yesterday revealed that the suspects were Ibezim Chibike ‘M’, Gideon Anih ‘M’, Michael […]

