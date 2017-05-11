FCT police nab 5 suspects over house, motorcycle theft, as ‘Danfo’ driver arrested with police kits in Lagos

Police in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT-Abuja, has confirmed the arrest of five suspects who specialised in house theft and motorcycle snatching, even as a ‘Danfo’ driver was yesterday nabbed for impersonating as an ‘Inspector’ attached with the Lagos State Police Command. Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, who paraded the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

