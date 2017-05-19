FCT SARS pressurising our president to resign —NUBIFIE

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

NATIONAL Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions, Employees, NUBIFIE, yesterday accused unnamed officials of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, FCT, Abuja Police Command, of intimidating and pressurising its president, Danjuma Musa, to resign as president of the union after detaining him for about one week.

NUBIFIE urged the Inspector General of Police to call his men to order, warning that if they continued to interfere in the affairs of the union, members would have no other choice than to commence industrial action.

But in a swift reaction, Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, said it was not true because the Police had nothing to do with union activities, but prevention and apprehension of crimes and other roles assigned to the force by the constitution.

According to him: “If there is any need for a union leader to resign, such a union has its constitution and organs on what to do. It is not within our purview to tell any union how it should be run.”

However, NUBIFIE in a statement by its General Secretary, Muhammad Ishiyaku Sheikh, said: “Following the detention of Musa by the Nigeria Police High Command, some persons impersonating the office of the General Secretary of the union are using the police authority to harass and intimidate the leadership of the union to resign its position.”

The post FCT SARS pressurising our president to resign —NUBIFIE appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

