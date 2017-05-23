FCT Scholarship 2017 | See How To Apply

Ideologies Hub wishes to notify all pupils in primary and students of secondary schools and accredited tertiary institutions in Nigeria and Oversea,, learners in FCT Agency for Mass Education (AME) Centers of FCT indigenes, that FCT Scholarship Application Forms for 2016/2017 award session are now available.

The FCT Scholarship Scheme has been in existence since 1980s. It has witnessed several transformations from being a Unit under the office of the Head, Department of Education under the office of the Secretary for Education to a Unit known as Education Support Scheme as established in 2006 by the former Minister.

Requirements for FCT Scholarship Application

Please, read the instructions carefully before filling the form.

A. Fields with asterisk (*) are compulsory and must be completed fully by the applicant.

B. The FCT Scholarship Award is subject to the following conditions:

that applicant is eligible to apply (see quick links for eligibility status);

that you are unconditionally admitted by the institution to which you applied;

that you are medically certified fit to undertake the course;

that applicant will avail his/her self to the screening committee; and

that successful applicant is prepared to accept the conditions set out in the award letter;

C. Applicant should print the filled application form and attach photocopies of the following documents: –

Copies of Education Certificates

Birth or Declaration of Age Certificate

Marriage Certificate (If married)

Letter of Admission

Certificate of Indigenization.

School Identification Card (ID)

School fees payment receipt.

D. Applicant is expected to present his/her printed application form and the original documents of the photocopies attached in, as in ‘C’ above at the screening date/venue.

Application forms will be issued on presentation of bank tellers.

Eligibility for FCT Scholarship Award

A. General Conditions

Applicant must be indigene of FCT.

Applicant must have unconditional admission letter from accredited institution.

Applicant is eligible if he/she is not enjoying sponsorship from another organization.

Applicant is eligible if he/she is not on salary

Applicant must sign a Bond of Post-Training Service with FCTA.

B. Under Graduate Requirements

Minimum of 5 credits in subjects relevant to the desired course of study including English and Mathematics obtained at two sitting.

Certificate obtained should not be more than 3 years from date of graduation.

Age limit of 23 years.

C. Post Graduate Requirements

First degree should not be lower than Second Class Upper (2.1).

Evidence of National Youth Service Corps Certificate or Certificate of Exemption.

Age limit of 35 – 40 years.

D. Courses for Consideration in the Foreign Award for Under Graduate and Post Graduate.

Medical and Para-medical Sciences.

Sciences and Technology/ICT.

Environmental Sciences.

Application Closing Date: The sale of forms will on Monday 26th June, 2017.

How to Apply for FCT Scholarship.

Interested applicants should visit fctscholarshipboard.gov.ng

Source – http://www.ideologieshub.com.ng/fct-scholarship-2017/

The post FCT Scholarship 2017 | See How To Apply appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

