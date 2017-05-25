FCT students get leadership training

Stakeholders in the education sector have urged schools’ management and parents to help channel students’ energy towards positive programmes.

They spoke in Abuja at the 4th edition of the Power Forward Project organised by Exxon-Mobil in conjunction with Africare, an NGO.

The project, targeting over 10,000 students from 10 secondary schools in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, aims at teaching secondary school students life skills training such as leadership, respect and personal responsibility through basketball and other programmes.

Mr. Michael Kukigan, Business Resources Manager, ExxonMobil, said the project was meant to bring development to youths by engaging them in what they loved doing, especially sports.

