FCTA Spent N980m On School Feeding Programme In Six Months

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said that it has disbursed the sum of N980m within the last six months for the schools feeding programme for schools in the territory.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja yesterday, FCT director of treasury, Isiyaku Ismaila disclosed that the schools that benefited from the programme are mostly schools under the FCT education board.

“The FCTA has reinvigorated the school feeding programme. Let me say that immediately the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello assumed officer, he gave a marching order for the welfare and wellbeing of students, through the schools feeding programme, especially those in the junior schools and of course those in the boarding schools have to be fed.

So within the short period of this first quarter, N980m was disbursed towards feeding of students in the programme within the short period of six months.”

Ismaila explained that FCT schools under the FCT Secondary Education Board and those under the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) are the beneficiaries of the FCT schools feeding programme.

He disclosed that the FCT administration has also released the sum of N57.6bn in the last quarter of 2016, and the first quarter of 2017 within the 2016 budget, for payment to contractors working at the city centre.

According to him, these monies spent on critical projects such as provision of water, roads, rail, education, health and environmental sanitation, adding that the payments were made in batches.

“Therefore, in the last quarter of 2016, the indigenous contractors were paid about N6.9bn, while in the first quarter of 2017 indigenous contractors were paid N3.3 bn.”

Ismaila stated that in order to improve the welfare of pensioners, the FCT minister has also released the sum N2.3bn to ensure that all outstanding pensioners’ arrears are paid up to date, adding that payment of salaries and all forms of entitlement of the retirees are up to date.

He stated that under the FCT statutory budget within this first quarter has also made available, through the transport secretariat the sum of N7.009bn to the contractors for the Abuja light rail project.

In his contribution, the special assistant to the FCT minister on media, Alhaji Abubakar Sani maintained that the administration’s prompt payment to contractors handling the rail project has encouraged them to put up a timeline for the completion of the project.

Sani gave an assurance that the Abuja rail project would be completed and commissioned by the FCT administration on scheduled.

The post FCTA Spent N980m On School Feeding Programme In Six Months appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

