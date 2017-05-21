FDI: OGFZA gets 35000htrs from Bayelsa

Vanguard

Efforts by the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, OGFZA, to fulfill its core mandate and play a key role in the Federal Government's drive for foreign direct investments, FDI, received a major boost, weekend, when the Bayelsa State Government announced …

OGFZA gets 35000-hectare from Bayelsa for free zone project The Nation Newspaper



all 3 news articles »