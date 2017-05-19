Fear grips Rivers community as gunmen kill youth leader

Residents of Rumuolumeni, Obio/Apkor Local Government Area of Rivers have expressed apprehension over a possible breakdown of law and order following the alleged murder of a youth leader, Orowhuo Ishi. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ishi, who was the Chairman, Minikpiti Community Youth Association, was allegedly killed about 8.00pm on Thursday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

