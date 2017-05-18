Fear of mercenaries almost ruined Maritime Cup -Udoaka

BY SOLAPE LAWAL-SOLARIN

Organisers of the on –going Ships and Ports Maritime Cup competition have raised the alarm over the use of mercenaries in the competition which they say has become a threat.

The tournament that was meant to foster healthy relationship and networking through soccer had seen its popularity wane amid allegations that some participating teams had fielded mercenaries in previous editions.

Head of the organizing committee admitted that the issue had almost jeopardized the commencement of the 9th edition as industry players and stakeholders had reservations about it.

“The healthy atmosphere we have now is because of the strict regulations put in place to discourage the use of mercenaries. Initially, we had issues convincing companies and other stakeholders in the industry to take part in this year’s edition because of this unsportsmanlike behaviour.

“We needed to double our effort to persuade and assure participants that adequate measures had been made to forestall such infiltrations. There was an embargo on teams fielding players that were not their staff.

“This is the reason we now have a healthy atmosphere devoid of tensions and bitter rivalries at this year’s competition,” she enthused.

