FEC approves $250 million soft loan to provide basic services to Nigerians
The loans were provided by an African Bank.
The post FEC approves $250 million soft loan to provide basic services to Nigerians appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!