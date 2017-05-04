FEC approves $250 million soft loan to provide basic services to Nigerians

The loans were provided by an African Bank.

The post FEC approves $250 million soft loan to provide basic services to Nigerians appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

