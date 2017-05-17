FEC approves N46.15bn to complete Kashimbila dam projects

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved additional N46.15 billion for the completion of the remaining 10 per cent of the Kashimbila dam projects. The Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleman Adamu, said this while briefing the State House correspondents on the outcome of the FEC meeting presided over by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo. […]

