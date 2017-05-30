FEC to approve social protection policy soon – Minister

MINISTER of State Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed says the Federal Executive Council FE, will soon approve the policy framework for social protection in the country. Ahmed disclosed this at the 2nd Year Commemorative Event of the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja. The event was organised to showcase […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

