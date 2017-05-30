Fed Govt’s Social Investment Programmes not a favour, says Osinbajo – The Nation Newspaper
Fed Govt's Social Investment Programmes not a favour, says Osinbajo
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) being implemented by the Federal Government for the citizens are not favours but their right. He spoke at an event showcasing the achievements of the National Social …
