Federal civil servants threaten strike over unpaid N200 billion salaries
The workers accuse two ministries of violating a presidential directive on the arrears.
The post Federal civil servants threaten strike over unpaid N200 billion salaries appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!