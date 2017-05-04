Pages Navigation Menu

Federal Government closes case of false assets declaration against Saraki

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has closed its case of false assets declaration and other related charges against the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki. The closure was made on Thursday at the Code of Conduct Tribunal in Abuja. The Federal Government’s prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, announced this after an official of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Ilorin […]

