Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federal government should not collect more money than states – Tambuwal – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 15, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Federal government should not collect more money than states – Tambuwal
NAIJ.COM
Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has called on the federal government to review the revenue allocation so that states and local governments can get more allocation than the federal government. The Punch reports that the governor of Sokoto made …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.