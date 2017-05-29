Federal government threatens to shut all land borders over increase in smuggled rice – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Federal government threatens to shut all land borders over increase in smuggled rice
NAIJ.COM
The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has threatened to shut some land borders if the smuggling of rice continues from neighbouring countries. The threat came from the minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, who spoke …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!