Federal Government to Invite Anthony Joshua to Nigeria
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed in Lagos on Tuesday that the Federal Government will invite the newly crowned unified World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua, to the country. He said the government had congratulated Joshua, who recently defeated Ukranian Wladimir Klitschko to become the unified World Heavyweight Champion. The minister said […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!