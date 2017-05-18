Federal govt to maintain petrol price at N145 per litre – NAIJ.COM
Federal govt to maintain petrol price at N145 per litre
The minister of state for petroleum resources Ibe Kachikwu has said the federal government has promised Nigerians that it would maintain the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) at N145 per litre. The minister made this known at the Rain Oil …
