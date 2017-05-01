Federal Polytechnic Ede Announces Resumption Date After AUP Strike.

After embarking on an indefinite strike, the Management of the Federal Poly Ede announced the resumption date for the 2016/2017 academic session. The Strike was due to inability of the management to pay the lecturers their benefits. The New Resumption date is now slated on Tuesday 2nd May, 2017. Academic activities begins immediately. Safe Journey …

