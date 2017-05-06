Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federal University Dutse College Of Medical Science Resource Verification Date Announced.

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform students of the Federal University Dutse (FUD) who are in the College of Medical and Health Sciences resource department that verification holds on 9th May,2017. Accreditation starts 3rd week of May The Vice- Chancellor Federal University Dutse, Professor Fatima Batul Mulchtar has said that the resource verification for the College of …

The post Federal University Dutse College Of Medical Science Resource Verification Date Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.