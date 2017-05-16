Federal University Gusau rusticates 15, expels 2 others over misconduct

The Federal University Gusau in Zamfara, has rusticated 15 students and expelled two others over examination misconduct, the Nigerian Pilot reports. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Magaji Garbage, made the disclosure in an interview with the Nigerian Pilot while inspecting ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination [UTME] in Gusau on Tuesday. He said that University Governing Board took […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

