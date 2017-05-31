Pages Navigation Menu

Federal University Ndufu-Alike Releases List Of Students With Outstanding Fees 2016/2017.

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform students of the Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo that the institution through her management has published the names of students who are still owing outstanding fees in the institution. All concerned should  clear their fees on or before 5/6/17. Recall that 27/4/17 was the deadline for the reviewed NO FEES NO …

