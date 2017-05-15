Federal University Of Petroleum Resource School Of Foundation Studies Admission Form 2017/2018 On Sale.

Federal University of Petroleum Resource school of foundation studies admission form is out on sale for the 2017/2018 academic session. The International Degree Foundation is an alternative route for students to study part of their international degree year in our University and later continue their studies overseas (1 + 3 and 2 + 2). The …

The post Federal University Of Petroleum Resource School Of Foundation Studies Admission Form 2017/2018 On Sale. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

