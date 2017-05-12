Federal University Of Technology Owerri Newly Amended Academic Calendar 2017/2018 Published.

The Authorities of the Federal University Of Technology, Owerri has released the newly amended academic calendar for the 2016/2017 session online. See breakdown below: FUTO AMENDED 2016/2017 ACADEMIC CALENDAR HARMATTAN SEMESTER 8th May, 2017: First year students return to campus 10th May, 2017: Second and Third year students return to campus 15th May, 2017: Fourth …

The post Federal University Of Technology Owerri Newly Amended Academic Calendar 2017/2018 Published. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

