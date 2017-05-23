Federation Election: Yakmut to vie for Volleyball presidency

Former Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Alhassan Yakmut has indicated interest in vying for the post of President, Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF).

The election comes up on the 13th June, 2017.

Yakmut became eligible to contest for the position in the NVBF after winning the Nigeria Association for Physical, Health Education, Recreation, Sport and Dance (NAPHER–SD) election.

The Bronze medalist at the African Volleyball Clubs’ Championship (Cairo 1987) will be aiming to restore the fortune of volleyball, following the comatose state experienced in the sport in the last one decade.

It will be recalled that in April 2015, Yakmut was appointed Director General, National Sports Commission by then President Goodluck Jonathan, after for the former Director General, Gbenga Elegbeleye, was removed.

Under Yakmut’s tenure as Director General of the National Sports Commission, Nigerian sports made great progress, finishing second at the 2015 African Games in Congo Brazzaville.

Four years earlier in Maputo, Team Nigeria could only place third behind South Africa and Egypt at the end of the 10th All Africa Games.

