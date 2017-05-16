Pages Navigation Menu

Fela Joins Hard Rock Collection 20 years Later, As Femi And Seun Kuti Perform Live

Late Afrobeat maestro, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s costume will take a fitting place among other world music greats on the renowned Hardrock Cafe Music Me Memorabilia Collection.   The singer’s famous children, Yeni, Femi and Seun Kuti will hand over costumes worn by Fela, including pieces of clothing and shoes to representatives of Hard Rock International in…

