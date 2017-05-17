Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fela’s costume for donation to Hard Rock Collection – Vanguard

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Fela's costume for donation to Hard Rock Collection
Vanguard
AFROBEAT legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti's costume will take a fitting place among other world music greats on the renowned Hardrock Cafe Music Memorabilia Collection. The famous singer's children, Yeni, Femi and Seun Kuti will hand over costumes worn …
Fela's costumes for induction into Hard Rock memorabilia collectionPremium Times
Twenty years later, Fela Anikulapo Kuti's afrocentric costumes to be donated to Hardrock Cafe's Music MemorabiliaNigerian Entertainment Today

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.