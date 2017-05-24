Felix King Foundation Collaborates with Desmond Elliot & Mercy Aigbe to Create Awareness Against the Vulnerability of Widows in Nigeria

Nollywood actor and member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot has teamed up with another actress, Mercy Aigbe to headline a national campaign initiated to draw attention to the plight of widows in Nigeria with a view to ameliorating their suffering. At a press unveiling organized in Lagos, Friday by the Felix […]

The post Felix King Foundation Collaborates with Desmond Elliot & Mercy Aigbe to Create Awareness Against the Vulnerability of Widows in Nigeria appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

