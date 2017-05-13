Female armed robber reportedly arrested in Lagos with gun hidden in between Breast

Don’t know how true this is, according to online reports, the notorious gang of ATM armed robbers pictured below were allegedly apprehended today at a UBA Bank branch in Ogba, Lagos.

The female gang member was allegedly caught with a pistol carefully hidden in between her Brassier while the male had a knife hidden at his back.

Both suspects have been remanded at the Ogba Area G police division and are currently helping police with investigation….Reports says

(IgbereNews)

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

