Female Bomber kill two Soldiers in Borno

A female suicide bomber in Borno State killed two soldiers at a military checkpoint in Konduga, Borno State, the police said on Thursday. According to a statement released by the spokesman, Victor Isuku, of the Police Command in Borno state, the female suicide bomber, detonated the explosive strapped on her at a military checkpoint just …

The post Female Bomber kill two Soldiers in Borno appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

