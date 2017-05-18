Pages Navigation Menu

Female Bomber kill two Soldiers in Borno

Posted on May 18, 2017

A female suicide bomber in Borno State killed two soldiers at a military checkpoint in Konduga, Borno State, the police said on Thursday. According to a statement released by the spokesman, Victor Isuku, of  the Police Command in Borno state, the female suicide bomber, detonated the explosive strapped on her at a military checkpoint just …

