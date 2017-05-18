Pages Navigation Menu

Female bomber kills soldiers at military checkpoint in Borno

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Two soldiers have been killed in a suicide attack at a military checkpoint in Konduga, Borno State, the police said on Thursday. The female suicide bomber, according to a statement by the spokesman of the police in Borno state, Victor Isuku, detonated the explosive strapped on her at a military checkpoint just in front of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

