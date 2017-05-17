Female entrepreneurs benefit from Access bank’s womenpreneur series in Kaduna

IN furtherance of its commitment to empower female entrepreneurs across Nigeria Access Bank has extended its Womenpreneur Business Workshop to Kaduna State. To give the women in Kaduna a professional business capacity-building experience, Access Bank’s W Academy partnered with the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC); the Entrepreneurship arm of Lagos Business School to drive this workshop. […]

