Female student forced to take off her bra for engaging in Examination malpractice

Authorities in the southern Indian state of Kerala Monday ordered a probe into allegations that an 18-year-old student was forced to remove her bra at an exam centre as part of stringent measures to stop cheating in a national-level medical entrance examination. The alleged incident took place at TISK English Medium School in the state’s …

