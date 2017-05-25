Female UNIBEN Student Stabs Her Friend’s Head Over A Man, Leaves Her To Die

A female student of the University of Benin, Ekewan campus identified as Heritage is currently battling for her life at an undisclosed hospital after a brutal fight with her friend, Becky.Becky reportedly stabbed Heritage in the head and left her for dead. While some say it’s a boy, others said they fought ‘over a wrapper’.

