Femi Adesina breaks silence on Buhari’s death rumour

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity has broken his silence on the ill-health and recent death rumour of his principal. Adesina said those who love the president are more than his enemies, claiming that millions of Nigerians can go into battle with`zr the president even with their eyes […]

Femi Adesina breaks silence on Buhari’s death rumour

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

