Femi Fani-Kayode: Biafra at 50 and the sharing of cake

THE SHARING OF CAKE AND “BIAFRA AT 50” I believe that it is not only the height of naivety but also deeply insulting to say that the way to stop the Biafran agitation is to offer the Igbo cake. Quite apart from that I find it curious, incredulous and somewhat patronising that those behind the […]

Femi Fani-Kayode: Biafra at 50 and the sharing of cake

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

