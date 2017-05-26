Femi Fani-Kayode Lambasts Chris Ngige Over Marginalization Comment About Igbos
The former minster of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has blasted the minister of Labour and Productivity, Chief Chris Ngige over his recent comment about Igbos Marginalization in Nigeria.
In an interview with THISDAY, the minister said Igbo people should not complain about being treated as minority because they never invested in President Buhari’s campaign neither did they vote for him.
Ngige said
This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!